Koori Court Elders and Respected Persons

Elders and Respected Persons (ERPs) work in the Koori Court, a division of the Magistrates’ Court that hears cases involving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders who have pleaded guilty to a criminal offence. Through a cultural conversation, ERPs help participants acknowledge the underlying issues contributing to their offending and its impact on their community. They also provide cultural advice to Koori Court magistrates.

About the role

As an Elder or Respected Person (ERP), your role is to uphold the strong cultural and kinship values of your community while helping Koori Court participants acknowledge and address the underlying issues leading to their offending. You will sit beside the presiding magistrate and facilitate a cultural discussion, including how a participant’s offending has impacted on their community. You will also provide cultural advice to the magistrate.

In this role, you will:

facilitate a cultural conversation with participants to help them acknowledge and address the underlying causes of their offending

provide assistance and advice on cultural and community matters to Koori Court magistrates

be invited to participate in professional training and development

build on the existing partnerships between Koori communities and the courts.

ERPs complete a training program before taking up their role and are supported by Koori Court officers based at every Koori Court location.

Koori Courts are located at:

Bairnsdale Magistrates’ Court

Bendigo Magistrates' Court (from March 2023)

Broadmeadows Magistrates’ Court

Dandenong Magistrates' Court

Geelong Magistrates’ Court

Hamilton Magistrates’ Court

Heidelberg Magistrate' Court

Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court

Melbourne Magistrates’ Court

Mildura Magistrates’ Court

Portland Magistrates’ Court

Shepparton Magistrates’ Court

Swan Hill Magistrates’ Court

Wangaratta Magistrates' Court

Warrnambool Magistrates’ Court

Wodonga Magistrates' Court.

Application process

Refer to the Koori Court Elders and Respected Persons position description.

To apply, you will need to complete an application pack that includes:

an application form

instructions for obtaining endorsement from your local Regional Aboriginal Justice Advisory Committee (RAJAC)

confirmation of Aboriginality requirements. As this is an Aboriginal Designated Position, classified under special measures of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010, only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply

CSV Nationally Coordinated Criminal History Check Form.

For more information or to obtain an application pack, please contact: kooricourt@courts.vic.gov.au

Please note: Employees of Court Services Victoria are required to comply with any applicable government pandemic order, as well as any policy implemented by Court Services Victoria, in relation to mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19. It is a condition of any offer of employment that applicants for vacant roles with Court Services Victoria agree to comply with any applicable pandemic order or policy regarding mandatory vaccinations.